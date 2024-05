Share:













Overnight into May 8, the russian army attacked energy infrastructure in six regions of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, posted on the Telegram channel.

"Electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia Regions were attacked," the official said.

According to Halushchenko, the consequences are being clarified, and energy experts are already working on their elimination.

"The enemy wants to deprive us of the opportunity to sufficiently produce and transmit electricity. Economical use of electricity is a contribution of each of us to victory. Responsible consumption in the morning and evening hours is especially important," he added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 11, russian invaders attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in four regions of Ukraine.

On April 12, Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk reported that Ukraine might return to restrictions on the supply of electricity if the russian army continues massive attacks on the energy sector.

On April 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had run out of missiles during the russian attack on the Trypilska thermal power plant.