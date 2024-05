Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 168 million to the State Property Fund for maintaining the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline in proper condition.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the funds allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget will allow timely carrying out the necessary routine work at the facility, which is important for preventing technogenic emergencies.

“The funds allocated will allow the company to keep the ammonia pipeline in proper condition, which is important for ensuring the safety of the population living nearby. In addition, part of the funds will be allocated to the salaries of employees of the state enterprise, which does not work today in the main direction of activity for objective circumstances. This is very necessary - people in these difficult times feel the support of the state. The decision will also allow, among other things, to preserve qualified professional personnel working at the enterprise," said Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Fomenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the transformation of the state enterprise Ukrkhimtransamiak (Kyiv) into a joint-stock company.

Ukrkhimtransamiak was created in 2001 and is a monopolist in Ukraine for the transportation of liquid ammonia by trunk pipelines.

The length of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline is 2417 km, of which 1021 km passes through the territory of Ukraine.

The operator of the russian part of the ammonia pipeline is Transamiak OJSC, the transit of ammonia through the pipeline was stopped on February 24, 2022.