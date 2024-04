Cabinet decides to send 30% of Oshchadbank's 2023 profit to state budget

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to send 30% of the profit of the Oshchadbank for 2023 to the state budget.

This follows from a statement by the Government, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The Government has decided to approve the following distribution of the Bank's net profit for 2023 and the amount of annual dividends directed to:

30% of the net profit worth UAH 1,793,478,000 — to pay dividends to the state budget ;

; 5% of net profit worth UAH 298,913,000 — to the reserve fund;

65% of the net profit worth UAH 3,885,869,000— to cover the accumulated losses of previous years.

In addition, it was decided to approve the following distribution of the Bank's net profit and the amount of annual dividends, which are directed to:

1) for 2016:

- 30% of the net profit worth UAH 139,225,500 — to pay dividends to the state budget;

- 5% of the net profit worth UAH 23,204,250 — to the reserve fund;

- 65% of net profit worth UAH 301,655,250 — to cover the accumulated losses of previous years;

2) for 2017:

- 30% of the net profit worth UAH 167,556,900 — to pay dividends to the state budget;

- 5% of net profit worth UAH 27,926,150 — to the reserve fund;

- 65% of the net profit worth UAH 363,039,950 — to cover the accumulated losses of previous years;

3) for 2018:

- 30% of the net profit worth UAH 48,671,700 — to pay dividends to the state budget;

- 5% of net profit worth UAH 8,111,950 — to the reserve fund;

- 65% of the net profit worth UAH 105,455,350 — to cover the accumulated losses of previous years.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, 100% of the shares of Oshchadbank PJSC are state-owned.