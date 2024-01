The Metinvest Group has started the production and supply of steel headquarters-bunkers that protect against shelling to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the group, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The first steel headquarters, designed for 30 servicemen, has already been handed over to the Ground Forces of Ukraine free of charge and installed on one of the hottest axis of the front... The steel headquarters consists of five or six (depending on the configuration) individual mobile bunkers, the production of which Metinvest mastered back in October 2022. These are interconnected underground shelters that perform various functions - from living quarters and sanitary areas to the working headquarters of the command. In this way, an entire underground complex of buildings is formed," the message says.

It is noted that the bunkers made of corrugated steel are equipped with all the necessary equipment at the level of a good hotel: sleeping places and work areas, showers and boilers, heating, lighting and communication systems, places for storing weapons and personal belongings and electronic equipment.

"The new command posts are based on the traditional model of the bunker-hideout, more than 330 units of which have already been handed over by Metinvest to various brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2022. The design of the standard steel bunker has been refined for use as part of the permanent headquarters, the dimensions have been increased to 6 meters long and 2.3 meters high. Each bunker-hideout is designed for six people and is equipped with places for rest, storage of personal belongings and an integrated heating system," the message reads.

Specialists of the Metinvest enterprises spend about 400 hours on the manufacture of one such structure.

