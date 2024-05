SSU detains FSB agents who were preparing massive air strikes on Ukraine before Easter

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained an agent group of the FSB of the russian federation, which was preparing coordinates for massive airstrikes in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad Regions on the eve of Easter.

This was announced by the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the enemy's priority targets were energy-generating enterprises and logistics warehouses for the storage of fuel and lubricants.

In addition, the occupiers hoped to receive "confirmation" from their agents regarding the current geolocations of military airfields, as well as special forces guarding the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To carry out these tasks, the russian special service involved two of its agents from Uman and Lubny. For the conspiracy, the participants acted separately, but remotely "locked" on one curator from the FSB.

The Security Service found out about all this at the initial stage of the intelligence activity of russian agents, which it promptly exposed and documented step by step.

Thanks to this, they were able to be caught red-handed near Kyiv, where they were conducting reconnaissance near potential targets, and thereby thwart the aggressor's plans to prepare airstrikes.

As the investigation established, both involved, 28-year-old unemployed, were recruited remotely in March of this year by a staff member of the "Crimean Directorate" of the FSB.

His identity has already been established by the Security Service.

He promised his agents a monetary reward for cooperation with the occupiers.

Anonymous chat in a popular messenger was used for communication.

So far, the investigators of the Security Service have served the detainees with the suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Personы involved are in custody, they face life imprisonment.

