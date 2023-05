AFU will be able to use 600 types of Western weapons during the offensive - American colonel

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) can use 600 types of weapons and ammunition during an offensive. Not all of them have been launched yet.

This was stated by the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command spokesman, Colonel Martin O'Donnell, in an interview for RBC-Ukraine.

"We collectively, not only the USA but also the international community, provided Ukraine with about 600 types of weapons and ammunition (capabilities): from Abrams tanks to Leopard tanks and the Patriot system," he said.

According to him, "This is more than any single army in the world, especially a fighting army."

O'Donnell noted that "Ukraine is doing great." At the same time, each type of weapon requires support, particularly ammunition for air defense, to close the sky when ground forces launch an offensive.

The colonel did not single out any weapon that would change the war's course.

"I don't think there is a silver bullet in this situation. I think the silver bullet, in this case, is the willingness of Ukrainians to use the 600 different systems we have already provided," he said.

O'Donnell emphasized that not all types of weapons have already been put into operation.

"In the coming weeks and months, when everything starts, it will tell how Ukrainians use the systems they were given," he added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, urged not to consider the expected counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops as the last.

Earlier, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that the counteroffensive of the AFU cannot be considered as one battle that will decide everything.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that expectations of a counteroffensive by the AFU might be overestimated in the world.