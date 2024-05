It became known whose murder Kolomoiskyi ordered 20 years ago in Crimea

Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi is suspected of having organized the murder of lawyer Serhii Karpenko 20 years ago.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"We are talking about lawyer Serhii Karpenko and the dispute surrounding DneproSpetsStal," the interlocutor said.

According to him, the lawyer was stabbed multiple times, but survived.

Kolomoiskyi faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi was served with the suspicion of organizing the contract killing of a lawyer for failure to comply with the requirements for the annulment and invalidation of the decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of an open joint-stock company.

The perpetrators of the assassination attempt in August 2003 met the lawyer in the middle of the day at the exit from the store in the city of Feodosiya of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The attackers hit him on the head with a metal rod and stabbed him in the chest, stomach and back. In a few days, all four perpetrators of the crime were arrested, and later sentenced to imprisonment for 6 to 12 years.