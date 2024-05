Share:













Copied



The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained the head of one of the departments of the Administration of State Guard, Colonel Andrii Huk, on suspicion of treason.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by law enforcement sources.

Huk is suspected of collecting and transmitting secret information to foreign intelligence services regarding persons under protection, in particular, the President of Ukraine.

Another officer of the Administration of State Guard who is accused of aiding Huk has also been detained.

According to sources, Huk is considered a person of the head of the Administration of State Guard Serhii Rud. Together they studied at the border academy and were very close.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU exposed agents of the FSB of the russian federation who were preparing the murder of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other representatives of the state's top military-political leadership.

The network, whose activities were managed by the FSB from Moscow, included two colonels of the Administration of State Guard who "leaked" classified information to the russian federation.

It was planned to use a combination of drone attacks and missile attacks on objects where Ukrainian high-ranking officials were supposed to be.