SSU exposes agents of russian FSB who were preparing murder of Zelenskyy. Among them are two colonels of Depar

Share:













Copied



Counterintelligence and Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) investigators foiled the plans of the FSB of the russian federation to eliminate the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other representatives of the state's top military and political leadership, the SSU reports.

"The plans were to be implemented by an agent network, which was exposed in advance by the Security Service of Ukraine with the assistance of the leadership of the Department of State Security. The network, whose activities were managed by the FSB from Moscow, included two colonels of the Department of State Security, who were "leaking" secret information to the russian federation," the SSU said.

According to the SSU, one of the tasks of the FSB agent network was to find executors among the military close to the protection of the President of Ukraine, who could take Zelenskyy hostage and later kill him.

Also among the targets of the enemy were the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov and other high-ranking officials.

For the attacks, it was planned to use a combination of drone attacks and missile strikes on objects where high-ranking Ukrainian officials were supposed to be.