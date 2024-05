Share:













A russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down in the sky over Donbas on May 4. However, there would be more damage to enemy aircraft if the Air Defense had more modern means.

Illia Yevlash, the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), told about this on the air of the telethon.

"You see that this plane shot down a unit of the Ground Forces of the AFU. As you know, the Ground Forces also have air defense systems. In particular, we see the work of short and medium-range air defense systems, which can deal with aircraft, in particular, and are extremely important," he said.

It is possible to increase the number of downed russian planes if the AFU are provided with more portable air defense systems that can fight both low-flying targets and drones. According to him, not only modern air defense complexes will help, but also simpler ones, for example, BUK systems, which can effectively oppose russian helicopters and attack aircraft.

The Air Force believes that the pilot of the downed Su-25 lost his vigilance because he decided that Ukrainian air defense would not get him.

On May 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian air defense had shot down an enemy Su-25 in the sky over the Donetsk Region. This was done by soldiers of the 110th separate mechanized brigade.

The Su-25 is a subsonic attack aircraft of the Soviet era, designed to support ground troops as well as destroy objects. Such attack aircraft are equipped with aerial guns, aerial bombs, unguided air-to-ground missiles, and guided air-to-air missiles.

