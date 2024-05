Share:













Copied



Russia has announced an attack by the Ukrainian military on facilities in Crimea using ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, which were shot down by russian air defense forces.

This follows from a statement by Radio Liberty with reference to the information of the russian ministry of defense posted on the Telegram channel on the morning of Saturday, May 4, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the ministry of defense of the russian federation claims that russian air defense forces allegedly shot down four missiles over Crimea.

The press service of the ministry of defense claims that at night, the russian servicemen "stopped an attempt by the Kyiv regime" to launch a shelling "with the use of American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles."

At the same time, the aggressor state, which launched an unprovoked full-scale war against Ukraine, cynically called the indicated missile attack "terrorist."

According to information from a number of Telegram channels, explosions were heard in Dzhankoi, Yevpatoria, Pervomaiske, and Krasnoperekopsk.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense Dmytro Klimenkov, during a speech at the forum 26-2-14: The War Has Begun In Crimea, stated that the restoration of control over Crimea is a strategic task for Ukraine.