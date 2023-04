The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Maryinka area of the Donetsk Region.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"Good news. An enemy Su-25 was destroyed in the Maryinka area, Donetsk Region. We’ll stand and win!" the General Staff informed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces recently destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter on the Eastern Front.

Meanwhile, during the current day, the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck six areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. In addition, our defenders destroyed 3 UAVs of different types, as well as 3 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that for a successful counteroffensive, Ukraine needs to gain air superiority, because without air superiority, carrying out offensive actions under the fire of enemy aircraft is a rather difficult issue, to put it mildly.

Meanwhile, artillerymen of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the occupiers' 2A36 Giatsint-B field gun, which was shelling peaceful villages in the Kherson Region.