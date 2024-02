Share:













The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has confirmed that the russians are using Starlink satellite communication systems at the front.

This follows from a statement by the Defense Intelligence press service.

Ukrainian intelligence officers published a conversation with the invaders, which indicates that Starlink terminals were installed to establish access to the Internet, for example, in the units of the 83rd Air Assault Brigade of the russian armed forces.

Occupation troops of the 83rd Airborne Assault Brigade of the russian federation are operating in the Donetsk Region near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, noted that the scale of use of Starlink terminals by the russians in the war is increasing.

"Yes, there have been recorded cases of the use of these devices by the russian occupiers. This is beginning to take on a systemic nature," he said.

The military of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the russian troops began to use Starlink satellite communication terminals in the occupied territories. To do this, they purchase systems with license accounts registered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Meanwhile, the russians had their drone control program fail due to a Defense Intelligence cyberattack.