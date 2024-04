Air defense forces destroy four Shaheds and one UAV of unknown type at night

Overnight into April 28, the russian occupiers launched 4 UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type, a S-300 missile and 5 unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type over Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson Region. Air defense forces shot down all Shaheds and 1 UAV of an unknown type.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk.

So, on the night of April 28, 2024, the enemy attacked with:

4 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from Cape Chauda, temporarily occupied Crimea,

S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Belgorod Oblast, russia,

5 drones of an unknown type from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson Region.

It is reported that as a result of combat work by anti-aircraft missile units and units of mobile fire groups of the Air Force, all 4 Shaheds were destroyed in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad Regions.

In addition, the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1 unmanned aerial vehicle of an unknown type in the Mykolaiv Region.

