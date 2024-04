Number of reserved men in Q1 down 8.6% to 466,000 according to orders of Economy Ministry

The number of reserved men in the first quarter decreased by 8.6% to 466,000 in accordance with the orders of the Ministry of Economy.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the Ministry of Economy.

It is reported that as of January 1 of this year, in accordance with the orders of the Ministry of Economy, about 510,000 people had a valid postponement of conscription for military service during mobilization.

At the same time, as of April 1 of this year, according to the orders of the Ministry of Economy, about 466,000 people have a valid postponement of conscription for military service during mobilization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, only 5,410 people who receive pensions for years of service are active military personnel as of January 1 of this year.

Previously, MP Halyna Tretiakova published a table with information on the number of persons who are assigned a pension for years of service in accordance with the law of Ukraine "On pension provision of persons released from military service and certain other persons".

At the same time, the number of military pensioners under the age of 60 who are serving was 21,000.

And the number of military pensioners under the age of 60, who do not serve or work, was 156,000.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reserved 1,150 cultural workers and 700 media workers from mobilization.

It also became known who will not be mobilized under the new law on mobilization.