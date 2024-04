Share:













The Verkhovna Rada has obliged the Cabinet of Ministers to revise the order of booking of persons liable for military service.

283 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill on mobilization No. 10449 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Parliament obliged the government to determine, taking into account the recommendations of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, the criteria on the basis of which enterprises, institutions and organizations will be classified as critical for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the life of the population in a special period, as well as critical for ensuring the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations in a special period, and their employees will be subject to booking.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada adopted a bill on mobilization.

Parliament allowed territorial centers of recruitment and social support (military commissariats) through court to prohibit those who evade mobilization from driving vehicles.

The Verkhovna Rada intends to punish citizens with a fine of UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,000 for violation of mobilization.

The Verkhovna Rada intends to allow parole to be applied for convicts for their military service under the contract.