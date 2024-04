When will law on mobilization, which was published today, enter into force

Today, April 17, the Holos Ukrainy [Voice of Ukraine] published the law on mobilization.

This is evidenced by the data on the newspaper's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the text of the law, it enters into force one month from the day following its publication.

Accordingly, the law on mobilization will enter into force on May 18.

Separate provisions enter into force eight months from the day following the day of publication of the law, in particular, the rules on submitting to the territorial recruitment and social support centers information on registered vehicles and water vehicles, which may be assigned to the additional equipping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations in a special period.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 11, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill on mobilization in the second reading.

The adopted law on mobilization provides for the cancellation of the deferment for those seeking re-education.

The Verkhovna Rada obliged conscripts to specify their residential address, mobile number and e-mail addresses.

The parliament allowed the territorial recruitment centers through the court to prohibit those who evade mobilization from driving.