Today, the conference "Rebuilding Ukraine: Why It Shouldn’t Be Postponed Until Victory" is taking place. The organizers of the event are the Ministry of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development and the Ukrainian Pravda publication.

Ukraine's needs for reconstruction and recovery are estimated by the organizers at USD 148 billion. "It is necessary to rebuild here and now, constantly" - stated in the announcement of the event.

The conference will be opened by a conversation between Sevhil Musaieva and Oleksandr Kubrakov. Minister of Infrastructure and Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction.

The main speakers of the conference are the heads of the Ministry of Infrastructure, the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure (chairman - Mustafa Nayem), journalists of Ukrainian Pravda, as well as representatives of the sponsoring companies of the conference. The conference has an alcohol sponsor.

After April 11, 2024, when the russians destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv Region with a missile strike, Oleksandr Kubrakov and Mustafa Nayem were reproached on social networks that in 2023 the institutions subordinate to them spent UAH 45.7 billion on the physical protection of power plants and substations. In particular, UAH 36 billion was directed to the protection of Ukrenergo, and an additional UAH 9.7 billion was spent on the protection of energy infrastructure.

In particular, at the event "Dialogues on the restoration of Ukraine", the head of the Infrastructure Agency, Mustafa Nayem, talked about the historic protection project: "There will be no analogues of such structures in the world as we are making in Ukraine. I am talking about substations that will be protected from missiles."

But after several recent attacks, 100% of Centrenergo's generation and 80% of DTEK's generation were destroyed. Damage to electric substations by russian attacks is currently ongoing in various regions of Ukraine.