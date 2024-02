In Ukraine, there are 156,000 military pensioners under age of 60 who do not work and do not serve in AFU

In Ukraine, there are 156,000 military pensioners under the age of 60 who do not work anywhere and do not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Halyna Tretiakova, the head of the Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights, announced this on Facebook.

In particular, Tretiakova published a corresponding table with information on the number of persons to whom a long-service pension has been granted in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On pension provision for persons discharged from military service and certain other persons".

At the same time, the number of military pensioners under the age of 60 who serve is 21,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the updated bill on mobilization provides for the possibility of serving electronic summonses.

They will be sent to the electronic cabinet of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists. If the bill is passed, such a cabinet will be required to register all men of draft age.

On January 30, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the updated bill on mobilization and submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy announced the development of a new mechanism for booking employees of enterprises.