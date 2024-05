Share:













The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, said that Ukraine needs more long-range weapons to fight the russian advance in the north of the Kharkiv Region, Reuters reports.

So, on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers in Strasbourg, Baerbock said that it is important to block russian supply routes and provide Ukraine with weapons "that can be used at medium and long distances."

"We are also working on this with other partners," she said.

Baerbock also noted that, in general, this is an "extremely difficult situation."

Germany has become Ukraine's second-largest arms supplier since russia invaded in 2022, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far shied away from providing Kyiv with long-range Taurus missiles.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, informed that in the Kharkiv Region, the enemy had expanded the zone of active hostilities by 70 kilometers, trying to force the Ukrainian army to use additional brigades from the reserve.

Meanwhile, Germany will provide Ukraine with a new IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile complex by the end of May. Whether it will be a short- or medium-range complex is currently unknown.