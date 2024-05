Ukraine to receive emergency energy aid from EU for 7th in a row

On Tuesday, May 14, at the request of Ukraine, an emergency supply of electricity was carried out, while the involvement of emergency assistance is also expected during the hours of the evening peak of electricity consumption.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, on April 13, electricity consumption increased by 8% compared to the amount consumed on Sunday, April 12.

Consumer needs were covered by own generation, commercial imports, and emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

"In the evening and night hours in all regions, except for the Kherson Region, restrictions on industrial consumers were applied. At the same time, the electricity supply to domestic consumers was not limited. Today, it is also planned to apply capacity restriction schedules for industry, starting from 4:00 p.m.," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko allows further restrictions on electricity consumption due to significant losses of generating capacity after enemy shelling.