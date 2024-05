Share:













Copied



The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are searching urban neighborhoods in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Measures to search urban buildings in Vovchansk are continuing. The situation is under control," the General Staff notes.

The losses of the enemy in this axis for the current day amounted to 4 people and 5 units of weapons and military equipment.

During the current day, the enemy carried out 31 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka axes.

There are currently 20 enemy attacks still in progress.

The Defense Forces continue to perform the tasks of preventing the enemy from advancing deep into our country, disrupting its task of establishing full control over the Donetsk and part of the Kharkiv Regions.

In the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, and there have been no changes in the condition and position of the troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, battles are being fought for the border town of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv axis, and the occupiers are having tactical success. Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that 500 civilians continue to remain in Vovchansk.