United States does not expect serious russian breakthroughs on the front in Ukraine – Department of State

The United States expects that the Russian army will try to advance in the Kharkiv region in the coming weeks.

This was stated by the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Vedant Patel, Voice of America reports.

"Russia continues its aggression and we expect that Russia will try to advance in the Kharkiv direction. And russia may make further progress in the coming weeks," Patel said.

At the same time, according to the representative of the State Department, they do not expect that Russia will achieve significant success. Over time, the arrival of additional military aid from partners will help Ukraine to contain aggression.

On April 24, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a bill that provides for the allocation of funds for assistance to Ukraine.