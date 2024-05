Share:













Operatives and analysts of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have identified the personnel of the management and command units of the 22nd heavy bomber aviation division of the long-range aviation command of the russian Air Force (military unit 06987, Engels airfield, Saratov Oblast). It is they who are involved in missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Defense Intelligence.

Thus, the 121st and 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiments are part of the 22nd heavy bomber aviation division:

121 heavy bomber aviation regiment - military unit 85927, Engels base airfield, Saratov Oblast, Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers;

52 heavy bomber aviation regiments - military unit 33310, Shaykovka base airfield, Kaluga Oblast, Tu-22M3 long-range bombers.

The scouts established the personnel of the division directly involved in the planning, organization, and execution of shelling of the territory of Ukraine with air-based cruise missiles Kh-22/Kh-32 (Tu-22M3) and Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 (Tu-95MS/ Tu-160).

The Defense Intelligence emphasizes that it is these pilots who are responsible for numerous victims and destruction in Ukraine as a result of criminal missile terror, which they carry out from the territory of the aggressor country of the russian federation.

The list of identified russian war criminals can be found at the link.

