As early as this summer, Ukraine will be able to use new long-range weapons at the front. The task of the United States and its Western allies is to prepare Kyiv for negotiations from a position of strength in its own interests.

This was announced by ex-Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Victoria Nuland on Monday, May 13, Meduza newspaper reports.

She noted that the United States continues to support Ukraine in its confrontation with the enemy and has already provided tangible military support to Kyiv. In addition, they provide economic and humanitarian aid. In particular, as the politician noted, special funds were created for the reconstruction of critical infrastructure, energy support of the country, and solving humanitarian issues.

"Our special representative for the economic recovery of Ukraine, Penny Pritzker, is working on the revival of Ukrainian cities - so that people can return home so that exports can revive," Nuland said.

However, as the politician noted, while the United States, together with its European and Asian allies, is giving Ukraine more and more funds, "Putin is creating more and more destruction."

"According to some estimates, thousands of russian men a day are now dying at the front - just for the sake of advancing a couple of kilometers and taking a few villages. So yes, Ukraine's needs are growing, but I think we will continue to help it - in particular, with new and longer-range weapons that you'll see in action on the front this summer," Nuland said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the F-16 will arrive in Ukraine within a month.