The U.S. administration is working on the preparation of a new defense support package for Ukraine. It is planned to return to last year's rates of aid allocation.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Matthew Miller, during a briefing.

"We are working on other packages. I think we will be able to return to the pace we followed before the funding break," he said.

Miller added that the law, which was signed by the U.S. president in late April, provides such an opportunity.

He did not specify the details, in particular, the terms when the administration could announce the provision of new aid to Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 25, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Ukraine can still win if it receives the appropriate tools.

On February 27, Sullivan warned that russian dictator vladimir putin would "win every day" until the U.S. House of Representatives passes a new aid package for Ukraine.

On April 24, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a bill that provides for the allocation of funds for assistance to Ukraine.