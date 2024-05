Share:













Copied



The United States of America is negotiating with the G7 countries to provide Ukraine with USD 50 billion in aid, Bloomberg reports.

A significant part of the money will be allocated through surplus profits from frozen russian assets, most of which are located in Europe.

According to agency sources familiar with the situation, this plan is being discussed among the G-7 countries.

The United States is pushing for a deal to be reached when G7 leaders meet in Italy in June. However, people familiar with the matter said discussions on the topic have been difficult, and a deal could take months to sign.