The United States is preparing a new batch of weapons and military equipment for shipment to Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre during the briefing.

"We are also working on another package of urgently needed aid to Ukraine," she said.

At the same time, the spokesperson of the White House did not specify what exactly will be included in the new package.

According to Jean-Pierre, the United States is trying to provide assistance to the Armed Forces in the Kharkiv area. According to her, "Ukrainian forces are fighting fiercely" in this area.

The spokeswoman of the White House also told reporters that russian troops have launched an offensive on Kharkiv and will soon increase the pace of offensive operations there in order to create a "shallow buffer zone along the Ukrainian border."

"And we closely coordinated actions with Ukraine to help it prepare," Jean-Pierre noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrainian troops will be able to use long-range missile systems to more effectively target russian forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Earlier, the head of the Pentagon criticized Ukraine's strikes on russian refineries.

Meanwhile, a group of Ukrainian people's deputies arrived in Washington with the aim of trying to get consent from the U.S. authorities to use American weapons to launch strikes on the territory of russia.