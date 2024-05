Share:













The Head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Andrii Pyshnyi, said that the next step of currency liberalization, which was introduced at the beginning of May, will cost the country about USD 5-5.5 billion.

He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News reports.

"The package of currency liberalization that was adopted will have an appropriate price. We expect that it will be at the level of about USD 5-5.5 billion. However, talking about the fact that these will be unproductive funds that can be appropriately used for currency liberalization is wrong... We will carefully monitor the movement of capital," said the head of the NBU.

Pyshnyi added that it is important that Ukrainian business uses this currency liberalization as efficiently as possible.

According to him, this currency liberalization and this stage of currency liberalization are already taken into account in the new and updated macro forecast, which the NBU published last week.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the NBU introduced managed exchange rate flexibility from October 3, 2023.

The NBU canceled all currency restrictions for the import of works and services and allowed the repatriation of "new" dividends.