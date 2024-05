Share:













The russian occupation army has killed 546 children in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This follows from a statement by the Prosecutor General's Office.

"More than 1,865 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the russian federation. As of the morning of May 3, 2024, according to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 546 children died, and more than 1,319 were injured of varying degrees of severity," it reads.

Children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk Region - 530, Kharkiv Region - 356, Kherson Region - 150, Dnipropetrovsk Region - 136, Kyiv Region - 130, Zaporizhzhia Region - 108, and Mykolayiv Region - 104.

On May 2, a 12-year-old girl was killed as a result of enemy shelling of the village of Memryk, Donetsk Region.

On the same day, eight children - seven boys and one girl - aged from eight to 15 years were injured due to shelling by the russian troops in the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, three children who were threatened by the army and an orphanage in the russian federation were returned from the occupation.

And in January, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said that russia wants to grant citizenship to children deported from the occupied territories.