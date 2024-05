Share:













On Monday, May 13, during the day, a record amount of electricity from the beginning of the year - 19,484 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 1,475 MW - is planned to be exported from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

As of 9:10 a.m., Monday, consumption was up 6.7% compared to the same time on the previous business day, Friday, May 10.

According to the report, there is a significant shortage of electricity in the power system for most of the day.

"On May 12, in order to overcome the deficit in the energy system, at the request of Ukrenergo, the emergency supply of electricity to Ukraine was activated from 00:00 to 6:00 and from 20:00 to 24:00 from the energy systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia. Also, from 8:00 to 19:00, at the request of the Polish energy system operator, the Ukrainian energy system received surplus electricity from Poland. Today, emergency assistance from the EU countries was applied from 00:00 to 07:00," the message states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, for the sixth day in a row, Ukraine is receiving emergency aid from EU energy systems.

In April, electricity imports reached the highest level since the beginning of the year.