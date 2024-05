Congressman admits involvement of U.S. troops into Ukraine, but under one condition

Hakeem Jeffries, the House Minority Leader and Leader of the House Democratic Caucus, emphasized the importance of the continued support of Ukraine by the United States in its efforts to resist military aggression by the russian federation. According to him, such help from Washington is critically important, in particular, in order to prevent the escalation of the conflict, writes CBS News.

He also expressed his belief that if the Kremlin succeeds in an aggressive military campaign against Ukraine, the United States may have to intervene in the conflict, possibly even by military means.

"We cannot allow Ukraine to fall because if that happens, there is a significant possibility that America will have to intervene in the conflict - not just with our money, but with our troops," Jeffries said in an interview on 60 Minutes.

The congressman explained that, in his opinion, russian dictator Vladimir Putin seeks to seize more territories of other countries in order to allegedly "recreate" the Soviet Union. The leader of the Kremlin will continue to threaten NATO allies in this aggression.

Jeffries noted that Putin's invasion of neighboring Georgia did not end there, as did his seizure of Ukrainian territories in Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions back in 2014.

"Should we believe that in the face of this kind of consistent aggression, if we allow Vladimir Putin to succeed in Ukraine, he will stop only at Ukraine? Of course not," the congressman emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the end of February, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested the deployment of Western troops on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, Macron talks about sending troops to Ukraine to carry out non-combat tasks - training, demining, etc.

On March 21, the Politico publication stated that in a private conversation, Macron assumed the defeat of Ukraine in the war against russia.

Later, Macron named two conditions for sending French troops to Ukraine: a russian breakthrough at the front and Kyiv's request.