Export of Ukrainian dairy products up 42% to 36,400 tons in 4M

In the first four months of 2024, Ukraine exported 36,430 tons of dairy products, up 42% year over year.

This follows from a statement by the Association of Milk Producers, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

At the same time, export revenue in the first four months of 2024 amounted to USD 70.46 million, up 0.12% year over year.

In April 2024, the export of Ukrainian dairy products increased by 18% month over month to 10,420 tons and, in monetary terms - by 14% to USD 21 million.

The main export categories in April in monetary terms were: milk and condensed cream - 31%, ice cream - 23%, cheese - 20%, and butter - 12%.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, the export of Ukrainian dairy products decreased by 4% year over year to 108,000 tons, and in monetary terms - by 38% to USD 253 million.