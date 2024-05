The russian occupying army recently stepped up its assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces in the south of Ukraine, most notably in the Staromayorske area (Zaporizhzhia Region).

This was announced by the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the national telethon, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"You can see that they are intensifying their attempts, but they are unsuccessful. However, the number of assaults yesterday was quite large - 30. Most of them are Staromayorske (19 unsuccessful assaults), Krynky (7 assaults), and four – Robotyne. And, by the way, in the information, "Robotyne appears in our space, although they make more attempts at Staromayorske," he said.

According to Pletenchuk, as a result of unsuccessful enemy assaults, the losses of the russians amounted to 130 soldiers, of which more than 60 were killed.

"With the beginning of intensified attempts to storm our positions, the composition of losses has changed qualitatively, that is, the ratio of dead to wounded has increased - from a third to a half," the speaker said.

According to him, the pressure from the russians is really serious.

"But this is against the background of the use of those resources that were present there before. There are no signs of the creation of offensive groups in our direction," he added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 13, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy assaults in the southern regions.