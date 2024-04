Defense Intelligence drones attack plant in Tatarstan, where Tu-22M and Tu-160M bombers are built

Share:













Copied



On the morning of April 17, at the Gorbunov plant in Kazan, in russian Tatarstan, there were explosions caused by the drones of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to its sources.

Locals talk about several explosions and an alarm siren that went off. At the same time, the evacuation of personnel from the territory of the enterprise began.

At this time, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said that the airports of Kazan, Nizhnekamsk and Nizhny Novgorod temporarily stopped receiving aircraft.

Photos and videos on the territory of the plant have been published on social networks.

What is produced at the aircraft plant?

The Kazan Aviation Industrial Association named after S. P. Gorbunov is part of the Tupolev Design Bureau holding. Russian Tu-22M and Tu-160M strategic bombers are built and repaired here. It is from these that russia launches cruise missiles at the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of April 17, explosions rang out in Dzhankoi, which is temporarily occupied by russians in Crimea. Monitoring channels informed about this.

The military airfield in Dzhankoi in the temporarily occupied Crimea is a "legitimate target" for Ukraine. And hitting it is nothing more than a continuation of the "season of blasts".