Energy Ministry predicts application of hourly power outage schedules on Friday from 7 PM to end of day

The Ministry of Energy predicts the application of hourly power outage schedules on Friday, May 17, from 7 p.m. to the end of the day.

This is stated in the message of the ministry, Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, last year the needs of consumers were covered by their own generation, commercial import and emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Also, on May 16, during the daytime, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland - received surplus electricity.

"Tonight and during the morning peak consumption hours, emergency assistance was not involved. At the same time, stabilization disconnections of consumers were used. In general, outages of both industrial and domestic consumers were used last day in all regions except the Kherson Region. The use of hourly outage schedules is possible today from 7 p.m. to the end of the day," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 16, schedules of hourly power outages were in effect in all regions of Ukraine from 12 a.m.