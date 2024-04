Share:













The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported that at night a substation burned in russian Bryansk - military and industrial facilities of the aggressor state of the russian federation were de-energized.

The press service of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine has informed about this.

"On the night of April 16, 2024, in the russian bryansk, several military and industrial facilities were de-energized,” the statement said.

Thus, due to the destruction of the transformer at a 110 kW electric substation, the following was without power supply:

military unit No. 33149 (29th separate railway brigade);

111th military plant (machine-building enterprise);

192nd Central Military Plant (railway equipment supplier).

"The enemy used the indicated facilities in the genocidal war against Ukraine. For every war crime committed against Ukraine, there will be fair retribution," the Defense Intelligence emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 7 SSU drones also destroyed a russian long-range radar in the Bryansk Region, which helped attack Ukraine with guided aerial bombs.