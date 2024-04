Share:













The drones of Ukrainian intelligence attacked the russian over-the-horizon Container radar in Mordovia.

It was reported by Ukrainian Pravda with reference to its sources.

The target of the attack was 590th separate radio engineering unit of military unit 84680, located in the russian city of Kovilkino. This is an over-the-horizon radar 29B6 "Container," designed to detect targets at a distance of about 3,000 km and at an altitude of more than 100 km. The facility refers to the Aerospace Attack Intelligence and Warning System. The russians built the first sample of the Container radar in the city of Kovilkino in Mordovia in 2000-2002.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said it hit the target, which is about 680 kilometers to the Ukrainian border.

Locals report that they heard an explosion around 9 a.m. and are publishing a video with a column of smoke in the area where the Container radar is located.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, around this time, other Defense Intelligence drones attacked the Gorbunov plant in Kazan, in russian Tatarstan. Russian Tu-22M and Tu-160M strategic bombers are built and repaired there.