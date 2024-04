Share:













Copied



Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) destroyed at least 6 planes during the attack on the russian Morozovsk airfield.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

Su-24, Su-34 front-line bombers were based at the airfield - these are the planes that russia uses to drop guided aerial bombs on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian front-line cities.

"The results of the joint special operation are impressive - at least 6 military aircraft of the russian federation were destroyed, and another 8 were significantly damaged. In addition to equipment, about 20 military rashists became the "two hundredth" [killed - ed.] or "three hundredth" [wounded - ed.]. This is an important special operation that will significantly reduce the combat potential of the rashists," the source in the SSU notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, unknown drones attacked the airfield in the city of Morozovsk, Rostov Oblast. Air defense was working there.

Overnight into Friday, April 5, the troops of the aggressor country of the russian federation attacked Ukraine with Shaheds and ballistic missiles. Air defense forces destroyed all attack drones.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense are standing behind the new drone attacks on oil refineries in russian Tatarstan.

Drones attacked two oil refineries in the Samara Oblast of russia, after which fires broke out at the enterprises.