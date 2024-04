Explosions ring out at Dzhankoi airfield in Crimea; A fire breaks out

Share:













Copied



Overnight into Wednesday, April 17, explosions rang out in Dzhankoi, which is temporarily occupied by the russians in Crimea.

This is reported by monitoring channels.

According to preliminary information, the explosions occurred before the start of the air raid warning. A fire is reported.

According to local residents, several loud "clap" sounds were heard around 4 a.m., the first at about 3:40 a.m.

At the moment, nothing has been reported about the causes and consequences of several explosions in Dzhankoi.

According to Wikipedia, Dzhankoi is an active airfield in the occupied Crimea. The 39th helicopter regiment of the 27th mixed aviation division of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command of the Southern Military District is stationed there. Also. three aviation squadrons with Mi-8, Mi-35M, Mi-28, and Ka-52.

In addition, helicopters of the border service of the FSB of the russian federation are stationed at Dzhankoi.

As earlier reported, a russian Ka-27 helicopter was destroyed earlier in the occupied Crimea.