The spokesman of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric has commented on his condemnation of the attack on the facilities in Tatarstan in the aggressor state of the russian federation, noting that he heard the question incorrectly and would have answered differently.

He said this in response to a request from the Voice of America.

"I heard the question incorrectly. If I were asked again, I wouldn't have answered like that," he explained.

Recall, at the briefing on Tuesday, April 2, a journalist stated that the objects in the russian Tatarstan were attacked, as he put it, by drones "with NATO equipment". He asked the press secretary of the UN Secretary General to comment on this event.

Dujarric responded "we stand against and call for a halt to all attacks on civilian infrastructure."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 2, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced an attack by drones on a russian factory for the assembly of attack drones of the Shahed type.

Besides, on April 2, Ukraine attacked one of the largest and newest oil refineries of the aggressor state of russia.

Ukrainian News Agency sources confirmed that the night explosions at the refinery in Tatarstan are the result of a joint operation of the SSU and the Defense Intelligence.