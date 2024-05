Kyivstar cuts EBITDA by 26.3% to UAH 3.6 billion, cuts income by 14.1% to UAH 7.2 billion in Q1

In January-March 2024, the Kyivstar mobile operator (Kyiv) decreased its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 26.3% or UAH 1.3 billion to UAH 3.627 year over year.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the company's income in the 1st quarter decreased by 14.1% to UAH 7.162 billion due to a cyber attack on the Kyivstar network in December 2023.

Capital expenditures (CapEx) increased by 37.4% to UAH 1.072 billion.

In the 1st quarter of 2024 compared to the 1st quarter of 2023, the number of subscribers of the company decreased by 1.9% to 23.9 million.

The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) in the 1st quarter of 2024 compared to the 1st quarter of 2023 decreased by 12.4% to UAH 92, and the active 12-month MoU indicator (Minutes of Use) decreased by 0.9% to 549 minutes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, compared to 2022, the Kyivstar mobile operator (Kyiv) increased its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 8.1%, or UAH 1.5 billion, to UAH 19.8 billion.

At the same time, in 2023, the company's income increased by 8% to UAH 33.6 billion.

Kyivstar lost UAH 3.6 billion of income due to the abolition of the planned tariff fee for its users after a hacker attack.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma says that there is a high probability of sanctions against Kyivstar with subsequent confiscation of this company.

In October, a court seized all corporate rights in Ukraine that belonged to sanctioned russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrei Kosogov.

In particular, the court arrested 47.85% of shares of PrJSC Kyivstar and 19.8% of the authorized capital of the lifecell mobile operator.