Kharkiv at risk of becoming "second Aleppo" without US help - mayor

Kharkiv is risk of becoming a second Aleppo if politicians in the United States do not vote for new military assistance to Ukraine.

The mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov has said this in a comment to The Guardian.

According to him, russia has changed tactics, trying to destroy the city's energy supply and intimidate 1.3 million of its residents by shelling residential areas, as a result of which people face unscheduled power outages for several hours in a row.

Terekhov said the USD 60 billion U.S. military aid package, which has stalled in Congress so far, is "of critical importance for us" and called on the West to shift its focus to the two-year-old war.

“We need that support to prevent Kharkiv being a second Aleppo,” Terekhov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, part of the ground transport routes did not work in Kharkiv on April 16 due to power supply problems.

Also, due to the lack of electricity, some consumers had water supplied with reduced pressure. Also, traffic lights did not work in part in the city.