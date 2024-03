Share:













Interruptions with the radio signal and TV signal were noticed in the Kharkiv Region. They are associated with the strikes of russian UAVs.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on his Telegram.

"This night, the invaders launched targeted massive attacks by enemy drones on the television and radio infrastructure of the Kharkiv Region. Held an operational meeting with heads of specialized institutions. As of now, there are interruptions with TV and radio signals in several areas," Syniehubov said.

According to him, some of the repeaters have already been fixed. But the occupiers can hit there again.

That night, the enemy attacked a dozen Ukrainian TV towers along the border with the russian federation. The main task is to exclude the receipt of information by residents of the russian federation living along the borders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers launched missile and air strikes on radio facilities of the Sumy Region, as a result of which broadcasting transmitters in Sumy, Shostka, Bilopillia and Trostianka were temporarily disabled, and mobile communication interruptions are also possible in the region.

On the night of March 11-12, russian troops launched an air strike on Kupiansk, Kharkiv Region. The attack partially destroyed a residential apartment building.