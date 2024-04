Russians want to displace civilian population from Kharkiv and region - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the Kharkiv Region, where he stated that the russian occupiers are doing everything to displace civilians from Kharkiv and nearby settlements.

The head of state said this in his video address published on social networks.

"Russia's goal is absolutely obvious — they want to do everything to push people out of Kharkiv... Everything that Putin touches turns into ruins. We must do everything possible and impossible so that as many of our cities and communities as possible are protected from him," said Zelenskyy.

The head of state also announced that he visited the fortifications under construction in the Kharkiv Region.

According to Zelenskyy, he held a meeting with all those responsible for the protection of the region and the restoration of life after the strikes of the russian occupiers.

The President said that there are currently a number of proposals to overcome the energy challenges.

"There are the right proposals, we will provide financing," Zelenskyy added.

The head of state also announced that he met with entrepreneurs of the Kharkiv Region. He thanked them for staying in the city, keeping normal life and jobs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting regarding Kharkiv, at which the deadlines for reducing the electricity deficit were presented.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces explained why it is difficult for the Ukrainian military to shoot down the missiles and aerial bombs that the russians are launching on Kharkiv.