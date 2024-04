Zelenskyy discusses with Air Force commander Oleshchuk organization of new scheme for defense of Kharkiv

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk the organization of a new scheme for the protection of Kharkiv from the air with the involvement of additional means of air defense.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kharkiv on air defense of critical infrastructure and the functioning of the energy system of the Kharkiv Region.

"The head of state discussed with the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk the organization of a new scheme for the protection of Kharkiv from the air with the involvement of additional air defense equipment," the message reads.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko and the chairman of the board of the Ukrenergo NEC Volodymyr Kudrytskyi reported to the President about the consequences of the russian shelling for energy generating capacities and the current situation with electricity supply.

The meeting participants agreed on plans to restore energy production and build capital protective structures.

The meeting also discussed social issues most pressing for the region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Syniehubov and the Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi presented a plan for organizing offline education in some districts of Kharkiv from September 1 this year, funds for the construction of school shelters and the procurement of school transport are included in the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, April 9, during a working trip to the Kharkiv Region, Zelenskyy got acquainted with the construction of defense structures and fortifications near the border with the aggressor state russia.