On Wednesday, April 17, electricity consumption in the Kharkiv Region and for industry in the Kryvyi Rih District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region is limited.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Due to network restrictions on the lines of the transmission system operator, blackout schedules were applied in the Kharkiv Region, and for the industry in Kryvyi Rih, the restrictions are still in effect today. In the evening peak hours of the load, there was an emergency supply of electricity from Romania, Poland, and Slovakia," the message says.

For the current day, commercial electricity import is planned, but electricity export is not expected.

It is noted that the power system is currently operating stably and in a balanced manner.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 16, restrictions on electricity consumption were imposed for household consumers in the the Kharkiv Region.