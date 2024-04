Mobilization bill handed over to Zelenskyy for signature

On Tuesday, April 16, the law on mobilization was submitted to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signature.

This is evidenced by the data of Bill 10449 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The law on mobilization was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on April 11, and the next day, it was handed over to Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk for signature.

On April 15, the speaker of the parliament signed the document.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the adopted bill on mobilization provides for the cancellation of the postponement of conscription for military service during mobilization for those with a second higher education.

The Verkhovna Rada obliged conscripts to specify their residential address, mobile number, and e-mail addresses.

Parliament allowed the territorial recruitment and social support centers through the court to prohibit those who evade mobilization from driving.

On April 11, the Council adopted a draft law on mobilization.