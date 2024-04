Share:













The adopted law on mobilization provides for the abolition of deferral for applicants for re-education.

This is stated in the text of the law, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A deferral from mobilization remains for applicants for vocational, professional pre-higher and higher education who study in full-time or dual forms of education.

The condition for obtaining a deferral is that the level of education that is received is higher than the previously obtained level of education (except for graduate students who receive the level of education at the expense of individuals or legal entities on the terms of the contract).

In addition, doctoral students and persons enrolled in internship training receive a reprieve.

A deferral will be granted to scientific and scientific and pedagogical workers of institutions of higher and professional pre-higher education, scientific institutions and organizations with a scientific degree, and pedagogical workers of institutions of professional pre-higher education, professional (vocational) education, institutions of general secondary education, provided that they work respectively in institutions of higher or professional pre-higher education, scientific institutions and organizations, institutions of professional (vocational) or general secondary education at the main place of work with at least 0.75 rate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada adopted a bill on mobilization.

The Verkhovna Rada obliged persons liable for military service to clarify the address of residence, mobile number and email address.

Parliament allowed territorial recruitment centers through the court to prohibit those who evade mobilization to drive vehicles.

On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on mobilization, which establishes a list of those who will receive a deferral from mobilization.