Share:













Copied



The Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill on mobilization in the second reading.

This was announced by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The bill on mobilization has been adopted as a whole," he wrote.

283 MPs voted for the adoption of the decision with the minimum required 226:

192 MPs from the Servant of the People;

2 MPs from the Batkivshchyna;

18 MPs from the Platform for Life and Peace;

16 MPs from the Holos;

16 MPs from the Restoration of Ukraine group;

12 MPs from the For the Future group;

15 MPs from the Dovira group;

12 non-fractional.

According to him, the bill was adopted in the version approved by the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to fine citizens from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,000 for violation of mobilization.

The Verkhovna Rada intends to allow the use of parole for convicts for their military service under a contract.